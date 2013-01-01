DACF Home → Bureaus & Programs → Bureau of Parks and Lands → About Us → Public Reserved Lands
Maine Public Lands
Some of Maine's most outstanding natural features and secluded locations are found on Maine's Public Lands. The more than half million acres are managed for a variety of resource values including recreation, wildlife, and timber.
Watch Now: Untold Secret
The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands new 21-minute short film, Untold Secret, explores the unbelievably beautiful Maine Public Lands. These are magical places in Maine—and they belong to all of us.
Watch Untold Secret Segments
Bigelow Preserve Public Land
Located in western Maine just east of the village of Stratton about 40 miles north of Farmington, Bigelow Preserve includes over 36,000 acres of public land.
Deboullie Public Land
The 21,871-acre Deboullie Public Lands offer remote campsites on crystal-clear trout ponds surrounded by low rugged mountains.
Ecological Sensitivity
Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands manages Ecological Reserves and uses strategic methods to protect habitat and biodiversity.
Expertise
Discover BPL's culture, views and experiences
Timber Management
Learn about Maine Public Land sustainable forest management
Cutler Coast Public Land
Cutler Coast Public Lands, a 12,234-acre expanse of blueberry barrens, woodlands and peatlands with 4.5 miles of headlands (interspersed by pocket coves and cobble beaches) overlooking the Bay of Fundy.
Moosehead Region Public Lands
Moosehead Lake, New England's largest freshwater body, lies at the gateway to the North Maine Woods and offers camping, fishing, hunting, paddling, hiking, paddling, snowmobiling and cross-country skiing opportunities.
Recreational Experiences
Everyday, Maine Public Lands are filled with new adventure, activity and recreational experiences
Wildlife Habitat
Wildlife thrives on Maine Public Land
Untold Secret took over a year to film and includes footage from just a few of the Maine Public Lands. Watch the segments and if you are interested in learning more, explore the large number of Maine Public Lands and Maine State Parks content on our Publications and Maps page.
Downloads: Use these images to freely share Untold Secret on your social channels.
Photos top to bottom: Attean Pond, Tunk Lake and Big Spencer Mt. / Staff photos
Seboeis Logging Operation / Staff photo
Recreational Opportunities Include:
- Camping - the Backcountry Camping page highlights several locations. For winter camping call the Public Lands Region Office that corresponds to your destination as seen on this map (PDF 431KB). Primitive tent camping only: no amenities or plowed locations; winter camping experience and self-sufficiency a must. If you do not have advanced winter camping experience please consider honing your skills at the select Maine State Parks that offer winter camping.
- Hiking, Cross-country Skiing & Snowshoeing
- Hunting & Fishing
- Boating & Paddling
- Nature Appreciation & Exploration
- ATVing & Snowmobiling
- Search for additional activities at our Find Parks & Lands search page.
Be Prepared:
- For a rugged, backcountry experience in a remote setting on Public Lands ranging from 500 to 43,000-plus acres.
- Plan your trip by visiting our search page and view the Your Maine Lands brochure (PDF 3MB). Our Mini Guide (PDF 112KB) includes public lands too. Individual brochures are available on the Publications and Maps page.
- Know your limits and abilities and those of your group.
- Backcountry first aid and self-rescue skills are recommended;
Public Lands are not staffed like Maine State Parks.
- Cell phone service is not reliable on many of the Public Lands.
- Yield the right-of-way to logging trucks at all times.
- Rules of the Public Lands for review before your visit.
- Burn It Where You Burn It! Do not bring firewood into the State of Maine; help stop spread of forest-killing invasive insects.
- Lean more about specific locations by using the search page.
- Unpaved private roads provide access to many of these primitive recreation areas. Access is a privilege not a right; please respect the landowner's property.
Fees:
- Generally not charged;
- In a few instances such as inside the North Maine Woods, Public Lands are managed in cooperation with neighboring landowners and fees are collected.
Management:
- Maine's Public Lands are managed to provide a variety of public benefits while stewarding lands and waters for future generations. These include:
- Vital wildlife habitats
- Unique plant communities
- Geologic features
- Historical and cultural sites
- Multiple-uses are managed under a "dominant use" system which ensures that sensitive resources such as rare plants and backcountry recreation areas are not disturbed by more intensive management activities.
Sustainable Forest Management:
- Scientifically-based timber harvests support land management activities and are planned in coordination with recreation, wildlife, forest health, and scenic considerations.
- Revenues from certified sustainable forestry timber sales help to pay for trails, campsites, roads and other infrastructure and wildlife management projects.
- Harvesting is conducted by private contractors under the supervision of Public Lands Foresters.
- The Bureau’s forest practices are third-party certified to two independent standards: the Forest Stewardship Council® and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative®.
Our Contact Information:
Call the Bureau of Parks and Lands main office, (207) 287-4960, to be directed to the appropriate Region Office.
Lands Regions Map & Contact Information (PDF 431KB)
Region Offices:
Northern Public Lands Office
45 Radar Road
Ashland, Maine 04732
(207) 435-7963
Fax: (207) 435-7184
Western Public Lands Office
129 Main Street (PO Box 327)
Farmington, ME 04938
(207) 778-8231
Eastern Public Lands Office
106 Hogan Road, Suite 5
Bangor, ME 04401
(207) 941-4412
Fax: (207) 941-4416