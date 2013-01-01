Maine Public Lands

Some of Maine's most outstanding natural features and secluded locations are found on Maine's Public Lands. The more than half million acres are managed for a variety of resource values including recreation, wildlife, and timber.

Watch Now: Untold Secret

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands new 21-minute short film, Untold Secret, explores the unbelievably beautiful Maine Public Lands. These are magical places in Maine—and they belong to all of us.

Watch Untold Secret Segments Bigelow Preserve Public Land Located in western Maine just east of the village of Stratton about 40 miles north of Farmington, Bigelow Preserve includes over 36,000 acres of public land. Deboullie Public Land The 21,871-acre Deboullie Public Lands offer remote campsites on crystal-clear trout ponds surrounded by low rugged mountains. Ecological Sensitivity Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands manages Ecological Reserves and uses strategic methods to protect habitat and biodiversity. Expertise Discover BPL's culture, views and experiences Timber Management Learn about Maine Public Land sustainable forest management Cutler Coast Public Land Cutler Coast Public Lands, a 12,234-acre expanse of blueberry barrens, woodlands and peatlands with 4.5 miles of headlands (interspersed by pocket coves and cobble beaches) overlooking the Bay of Fundy. Moosehead Region Public Lands Moosehead Lake, New England's largest freshwater body, lies at the gateway to the North Maine Woods and offers camping, fishing, hunting, paddling, hiking, paddling, snowmobiling and cross-country skiing opportunities. Recreational Experiences Everyday, Maine Public Lands are filled with new adventure, activity and recreational experiences Wildlife Habitat Wildlife thrives on Maine Public Land Untold Secret took over a year to film and includes footage from just a few of the Maine Public Lands. Watch the segments and if you are interested in learning more, explore the large number of Maine Public Lands and Maine State Parks content on our Publications and Maps page. Downloads: Use these images to freely share Untold Secret on your social channels. Images for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (Zip)

Photos top to bottom: Attean Pond, Tunk Lake and Big Spencer Mt. / Staff photos Seboeis Logging Operation / Staff photo

Recreational Opportunities Include:

Be Prepared:

Fees:

Generally not charged; In a few instances such as inside the North Maine Woods, Public Lands are managed in cooperation with neighboring landowners and fees are collected.



Management:

Maine's Public Lands are managed to provide a variety of public benefits while stewarding lands and waters for future generations. These include: Vital wildlife habitats Unique plant communities Geologic features Historical and cultural sites

Multiple-uses are managed under a "dominant use" system which ensures that sensitive resources such as rare plants and backcountry recreation areas are not disturbed by more intensive management activities.

Sustainable Forest Management:

Scientifically-based timber harvests support land management activities and are planned in coordination with recreation, wildlife, forest health, and scenic considerations.

Revenues from certified sustainable forestry timber sales help to pay for trails, campsites, roads and other infrastructure and wildlife management projects.

Harvesting is conducted by private contractors under the supervision of Public Lands Foresters.

The Bureau’s forest practices are third-party certified to two independent standards: the Forest Stewardship Council® and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative®.

Our Contact Information:

Call the Bureau of Parks and Lands main office, (207) 287-4960, to be directed to the appropriate Region Office.

Lands Regions Map & Contact Information (PDF 431KB)



Region Offices:

Northern Public Lands Office

45 Radar Road

Ashland, Maine 04732

(207) 435-7963

Fax: (207) 435-7184

Western Public Lands Office

129 Main Street (PO Box 327)

Farmington, ME 04938

(207) 778-8231