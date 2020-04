Can you figure out what these vanity plates are trying to say? Study each plate carefully, make your guess, and click the Answer button to find out if you were right (or even close). Good luck!

Answer LOVE TO JUGGLE Answer EXCUSE ME Answer EDUCATE Answer LATER DUDE Answer SKATEBOARDER Answer STATE OF MAINE Answer PARDON ME Answer BE HAPPY Answer PATRIOTS Answer ARE YOU A MAINER Answer FORMULATE Answer NEVER YOU MIND Answer YOU ARE A CUTE PIE Answer SEE WHY I AM POOR Answer WHY BE BLUE Answer SEE YA LATER Answer YOU ARE TOO CLOSE Answer 2 FOR ME 1 FOR YOU Answer FUNNY ONE Answer DEBATE