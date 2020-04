Unscramble these ten words and become a member of the Chickadee Club! All the words can be found somewhere on this site.

Type your answers in the text boxes - one letter per box, please. The letters in the yellow boxes form a secret word that you must also unscramble.

When you're done, fill in your name and address and click the Send Your Answers button. You will be sent a letter from the Secretary of State and a Chickadee Club membership pin. Good luck!