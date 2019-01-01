Maine Symbols & Fun Facts

Test your knowledge...
What am I, I like to fly and dance on flowers?
- Chickadee
- Loon
- Honeybee
Honeybee
What am I, I have an exoskeleton and live in the ocean of Maine?
- Maine Coon Cat
- Lobster
- Landlocked Salmon
Lobster
What is the state bird?
- Loon
- Chickadee
- Eagle
Chickadee
Do you know the official State dessert?
- Blueberry Pie
- Apple Pie
- Whoopie Pie
Blueberry Pie
What is the official state Cat?
- Siamese
- Coon Cat
- Persian
Maine Coon Cat
Where can you find the Maine State House and the State capital?
- Portland
- Bangor
- Augusta
Augusta
What is the State Tree, I grow very tall and also grow the the state flower?
- White pine tree
- Blue Spruce
- Maple Tree
White Pine Tree, Pine cone & Tassel
Do you know what the state animal is, I have very long legs and love to eat plants and can stand up over 6 feet tall?
- Moose
- White tail deer
- Black Bear
Moose
Do you know the official mark that makes all State of Maine documents official?
- State of Maine song
- State Seal
- State Flag
Maine State Seal
What is the official state berry?
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Raspberries
Blueberry