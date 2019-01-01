Maine Symbols & Fun Facts

Test your knowledge...

What am I, I like to fly and dance on flowers?

  1. Chickadee
  2. Loon
  3. Honeybee

Honeybee Image of a Honeybee

What am I, I have an exoskeleton and live in the ocean of Maine?

  1. Maine Coon Cat
  2. Lobster
  3. Landlocked Salmon

Lobster Image of Lobster

What is the state bird?

  1. Loon
  2. Chickadee
  3. Eagle

Chickadee Image of a Chickaee

Do you know the official State dessert?

  1. Blueberry Pie
  2. Apple Pie
  3. Whoopie Pie

Blueberry Pie Image of a blueberry pie

What is the official state Cat?

  1. Siamese
  2. Coon Cat
  3. Persian

Maine Coon Cat

Where can you find the Maine State House and the State capital?

  1. Portland
  2. Bangor
  3. Augusta

Augusta Image of the Capitol Building in Augusta

What is the State Tree, I grow very tall and also grow the the state flower?

  1. White pine tree
  2. Blue Spruce
  3. Maple Tree

White Pine Tree, Pine cone & Tassel Image of a pine cone and tassle

Do you know what the state animal is, I have very long legs and love to eat plants and can stand up over 6 feet tall?

  1. Moose
  2. White tail deer
  3. Black Bear

Moose Image of a Moose

Do you know the official mark that makes all State of Maine documents official?

  1. State of Maine song
  2. State Seal
  3. State Flag

Maine State Seal Image of the Maine State Seal

What is the official state berry?

  1. Strawberries
  2. Blueberries
  3. Raspberries

BlueberryImage of blueberries