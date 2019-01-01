Maine Helps

Fred Rogers – Mr. Rogers – said, “When I was young and I would see scary things on the news, my mother would say, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

Maine people are helpers, and they are everywhere. They are our doctors, nurses, EMS, firefighters, police officers, grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, child care workers, government employees.

They are you, they are your neighbor, they are your loved ones. They are Maine people.

I hope this new resource will help those looking for ways to lend a hand and encourage more Maine people to target their skills, resources, and time in the most effective and safe ways to do the most good for our state.

Please consider donating to relief funds or trusted local nonprofits, contributing to the health care response, safely supporting your local businesses and community organizations, and connecting virtually to ensure your social bonds remain strong.

We may be apart, but we can still come together in the ways that matter most to support the state that we all know and love.

Governor Janet Mills

This page will be updated regularly.