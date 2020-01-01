Home → Programs & Resources → Teachers & Students → Nature-Based Educational Tools & Activities
Nature-Based Educational Tools & Activities
Learning is fun, especially when you are learning about nature! Look below for downloadable activities, worksheets, coloring sheets, and educational posters.
Activities
Make the outdoors your favorite classroom with these fun, exciting activities.
- A to Z Hike (PDF)
- Colors & Shapes Hike (PDF)
- Colors Hike (PDF)
- Eye Spy (PDF)
- Fish Watch (PDF)
- Going for A Walk - Tips and Ideas (PDF)
- Insect Bingo (PDF)
- Keeping a Nature Notebook (PDF)
- Leaf Hunt (PDF)
- Nature Bingo (PDF)
- Nature Detective (PDF)
- Scavenger Hunt - Early Autumn (PDF)
- Scavenger Hunt - Early Spring (PDF)
- Scavenger Hunt - Early Winter (PDF)
- Scavenger Hunt - Late Autumn (PDF)
- Scavenger Hunt - Late Spring (PDF)
- Scavenger Hunt - Summer (PDF)
- Scavenger Hunt - Winter (PDF)
- Shapes Hike (PDF)
- Sounds Mapping (PDF)
- This Nest is a Mess (PDF)
- Things with Wings (PDF)
- Tree Trust Walk (PDF)
Worksheets/ Coloring Sheets
Bring nature inside with these downloadable worksheets and coloring sheets.
- Messing Around in the Maine Outdoors Activity Book (PDF) - Coloring sheets, word searches, puzzles, and more.
- A Bit About Bites (PDF)
- Animal Adaptations (PDF)
- Beaks & Feet (PDF)
- Coloring Poster (8 1/2" x 11") (PDF)
- Coloring Poster, NEW (11" x 17") (PDF)
- Beavers in the Food Chain (PDF)
- Black Bears Food Chain (PDF)
- Busy as a Beaver (PDF)
- Reptiles & Amphibians in Winter (PDF)
- The Bald Eagle (PDF)
- The Black Bear (PDF)
- The Eyes Have It (PDF)
Downloadable Posters
Learn how to identify Maine animal tracks, fish, and mammals!
Downloadable Publications
The first edition of You Alone in the Maine Woods, the Lost Hunter’s Guide, was created in 1972 and it was most recently updated in 2003. This guide teaches outdoor enthusiasts how to be prepared for a trek in the Maine woods and makes them aware of procedures to follow should they become lost or injured.
You Alone in the Maine Woods (PDF).
