Nature-Based Educational Tools & Activities

Learning is fun, especially when you are learning about nature! Look below for downloadable activities, worksheets, coloring sheets, and educational posters.

Activities

Make the outdoors your favorite classroom with these fun, exciting activities.

Worksheets/ Coloring Sheets

Bring nature inside with these downloadable worksheets and coloring sheets.

Downloadable Posters

Learn how to identify Maine animal tracks, fish, and mammals!

Downloadable Publications

The first edition of You Alone in the Maine Woods, the Lost Hunter’s Guide, was created in 1972 and it was most recently updated in 2003. This guide teaches outdoor enthusiasts how to be prepared for a trek in the Maine woods and makes them aware of procedures to follow should they become lost or injured.
You Alone in the Maine Woods (PDF).

